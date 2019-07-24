In Volume Graphics and Renault have announced a partnership
Within the cooperation the company will conduct virtual crash tests.
The French brand has announced a partnership with Volume Graphics, which is developing software for data visualization. The companies together will use software solutions to conduct virtual crash tests.
“To improve the efficiency of a Formula 1 car, its components need to be light and durable — that is why all the details are worked out with a small margin of safety. After manufacture and operation of all the components of machine are tested by the same protocols as in the aerospace industry. In this area we strive for continuous progress,” — said in an interview with the technical project Director Nick Chester.
It is known that the safety and reliability of all components of the F1 cars never questioned, and the new collaboration ensures the implementation of new technologies and innovations in the chassis design and propulsion. It is expected that modern solutions of the company Volume Graphics will give French brand to radically change the approach to virtual crash tests and strength assessment of all components of the car.