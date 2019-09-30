In washing machines is threatening the health mode
Modern washing machines have become an indispensable tool in every home, however, recent studies have shown that they can be unsafe. In particular, experts have revealed that they are engaged in regime threatening human health. When using it, you can suffer from bacteria that affect the intestines.
Experts from Germany and the UK claim that washing in eco mode does not guarantee the destruction of harmful microorganisms, especially those that have become resistant to antibiotics. As shown by the specialists of the research in the tray to add detergent in the drum and on the rubber seals is a large number of bacteria, which can affect the digestive tract and cause many diseases, including colitis. This is especially dangerous for people with chronic diseases of the stomach and a festering wound.
Experts recommend to use the wash at maximum heating water, add suitable for disinfecting tools and antiseptics. They can neutralize harmful bacteria, pathogens of infectious diseases, viruses and other microorganisms that threaten the health. As for saving mode, then its application to the study authors advise, the newspaper writes Word and Deed.