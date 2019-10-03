In Washington, a drunk school bus driver brought the children into hysterics. VIDEO
In a shocking video captured, as the Washington students scream in horror when the driver of the bus says that she is “crazy”, when leading the bus. The incident occurred in the school district of Longview. This writes the New York Post.
“Did I mention that the bus drivers need to be a little crazy?” says 48-year-old Katherine the post its passengers-students.
“I’m mad! I’m absolutely crazy!”, says a school bus driver.
At some point the post video repeatedly screaming, “No!”, while the kids are screaming about her obvious violation.
In the end, the post was arrested after a 10-year-old student got off the bus and called 911.
“The bus driver, Catherine, she was drunk, — said the Manager of a fifth-grader. — She ran three traffic lights at a red light and drove into the side of the road. And there were still children”.
The post was accused of reckless driving in an alcohol intoxication. She needs to appear in court in November.
The woman no longer works as a driver.