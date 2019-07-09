In Washington because of the floods flooded the White house. PHOTO

Heavy rains in the area of Washington, D.C., caused flooding around the White house. Most affected the basement, where you’ll press service.

В Вашингтоне из-за наводнения затопило Белый дом. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

“It’s official: the basement of the White house floods,” he tweeted CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers.

The press service is below ground level and often faces problems after heavy rains.

Due to heavy rain the work in the basement of the White house was suspended, also shut down the building of the National archives of the United States. In some areas an hour dropped more than 10 inches of rain.

To dry room, the press-service had to install air fans.

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

After that, the White house staff began a search for the leaks and Eamon Javers made this photo in his Twitter microblog.

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

As previously wrote ForumDaily, 8 July, heavy rains caused unexpected flooding in Washington. Thousands of people were left without electricity, many roads flooded in the County.

