In “West ham” called the return date on the field leader of the national team of Ukraine
Andriy Yarmolenko
Return of the Ukrainian legionary “West ham” Andriy Yarmolenko on the field several delayed – he will miss the postponed match of the 26th round of the English Premier League against Manchester city, which will take place today and also a meeting of the championship against Liverpool next Monday.
According to head coach “hammers“ David Moyes, the player continues recovery from injury. His return to the field is expected on February 29.
“Andriy Yarmolenko is training with the team, but he is still in the recovery process after injury. But I will note that it works well and feels better,” Moyes was quoted by the official website of “West ham United”.
Add that on 29 of February there will be a home match, “West ham” against the “Southampton”.
Hammers are struggling for the right to stay in the Premier League.