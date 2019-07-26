In Western Europe the heat is the third day in a row overwrites the record (Video) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In Western Europe remains abnormally hot weather. Third day in a row temperature records are recorded in France, second in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, the first in Luxembourg.

In France the day of July 25 was updated highs in many cities. In Paris, the temperature rose to 42.6°C, the previous record of July 28, 1947, was 40.4°C. the New maximum value by more than 2 degrees higher than the previous one. In Lille the difference between a new high (41,4°C) and previous (37.6°C, July 27, 2018) is about 4 degrees, said Stormnews.

In 20 departments of the country remain alert “red” level, in the 60 “orange.” In the North of France on red alert introduced for the first time. Earlier, during the previous peak heat at the end of June, a red alert level was introduced in the four southern departments of the country, reports RFI.

Due to the heat wave France is suffering from a drought. According to the government portal Propluvia, drought touched the 77 departments of the country, which has faced water shortages. 29 of them were in a crisis situation – there are measures of water saving for businesses and private individuals.

National record to 46°C recorded in France last month, will not be beaten.

In Germany, where yesterday in Gelsenkirchen, the thermometer rose to the level of 40.5°C, the air is heated up to 42.6°C in Lingen – a city in the northwestern part of the country.

In Belgium on Wednesday, the record was recorded in the village, the Kleine Brogel, he stood at 39.9°C. on Thursday in the village Batam for the North-West of the country the temperature rose to 40.7°C.

In the Netherlands, on 24 July in Eindhoven, the thermometer rose to the level of 39.3°C, July 25, in the municipality of Gilze-EN-Rijen warmed up to 40.7°C.

In Luxembourg on 25 July, the temperature rose to 39°C. This value was recorded at the international airport Luxembourg-Findel. The previous record was held at the same place August 12, 2003, it was 37.9°C, according to Stormnews with reference to the Tageblatt.

In the UK the temperature did not reach the national record, which was recorded on 10 August 2003 in Faversham and is 38.5°C. But also it was very hot in the southern half of England today’s high in Cambridge made up to 38.1°C.