In what diseases and conditions are contraindicated taking baths?
Who among us has not dreamed of a warm bath after a hard day? But such pleasure can afford not all.
Although the baths have long been used not only for cleansing but also for treatment, they have contraindications. This is especially true for lovers of hot baths, where the water temperature exceeds 37 degrees. According to statistics, most people prefer a hot bath is a great way to relax.
It is better to avoid water treatments during a cold and SARS, if you really want to wash, better take a quick shower. It is necessary to thoroughly dry and protected from drafts.
Many inflammatory diseases do not combine very well with the bathroom. For example, it is not recommended to take a bath cystitis, inflammatory processes in the pelvic organs, hemorrhoids, sore throat. The fact that the hot water enhances the reproduction of bacteria. With the exception of prescription medicinal baths they are accepted for a limited time at a certain temperature, as a rule, is warm, not hot baths. Self-treatment is not necessary to deal with a bath can worsen the condition.
Hot baths are absolutely contraindicated in hypertension, varicose veins, thrombophlebitis and many other diseases of the cardiovascular system. If you have this diagnosis, will discuss swimming with your doctor. Hot tub for the cores can be deadly – it causes a pressure increase and vasodilation.
Pregnant women in any trimester should not take baths without consulting a doctor.
By the way, studies have shown that the bath could harm the men who expect soon to become a father – because of being in hot water decreases sperm activity.