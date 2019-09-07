In “Wikipedia” has been a serious failure
C evening 6 of September the users of the online encyclopedia “Wikipedia” complain about problems with the popular website. Crashing in the first turn, affected the US and European countries. In Ukraine most complaints on idle “Wikipedia” came from Kiev, and confirmed that the website Downdetector.
Problems in the popular online encyclopedia began on 6 September at about 19 GMT (21.00 Kyiv time).
The majority of Internet users read Wikipedia and don’t edit it, so the prevailing number of complaints concerned the inability to open the page with the desired article. Those Internet users who are making edits in an encyclopedic materials, from the evening of September 6 was not able to login.
We will remind, birthday, the online encyclopedia Wikipedia is considered to be January 15, 2001. The authors of the project were Americans, Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger. Since “Wikipedia” is considered one of the most popular sites in the world.
