In Wisconsin father killed 5-year-old son because he ate his cake
A resident of Wisconsin he killed his 5-year-old son because the boy ate his cake for father’s Day.
29-year-old Travis Stackhouse told the police that on June 21 he hit the boy in the stomach and face because he was “upset that others are eating” his cake for father’s Day, writes Fox News.
The investigation documents stated that the child had bruises on both eyes, the wound on her lip and a tear on the chest.
Stackhouse originally told police that he saw how his son “jumped down the stairs”, trying thus to explain the child’s injury.
But came to call the doctors didn’t believe the injury was related to the fall, and 6-year-old brother of the boy told the police that he didn’t fall off the ladder.
The autopsy showed that the child suffered abdominal trauma from blunt force, his death was ruled a homicide.
When the police questioned Stackhouse, he said that his girlfriend often asked him “not to beat children so much.”
Against a man charged with manslaughter in the first degree.
Stackhouse is in custody in the Milwaukee County jail, the court set the bail at $ 25,000, he faces up to 60 years in prison.