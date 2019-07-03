In work Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a global failure
Social networks Instagram and Facebook around the world are experiencing temporary disruptions for several hours. It all started with Instagram, later the problem has spread to Facebook network, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
In the work of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp have been crashing around the world. A number of countries, including the US, Russia and Ukraine have undergone a failure of social networks, misleading Fakty.com.ua. Most do not load pictures and videos, some have trouble downloading the posts, and someone does not log in to your account.
How to write the Facts, according to the website Downdetector, 82% of users are experiencing difficulties with the feed of posts, and 9% with the website, and 8% are unable to log in to your account.
Network Instagram problems observed from 15:45 to Kiev and Moscow, 8:45 in new York. Most of all the failures in the social network are complaining about users in USA, UK and France.
The service also doesn’t work well in Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Greece and Canada.
In June already observed failures of Instagram, and in March of this year, Facebook and Instagram experienced the largest setbacks. According to Downdetector, the problem was global.