In your birthday Canada from the Philippines received the 1.5 thousand tons of waste
In Canada, the ship arrived with the trash, previously imported country in the Philippines, the channel reports .
In 2013 the island country, Canada sent 113 containers “plastic recyclable”. However, the container also contained ordinary household trash: paper, bottles of soda, diapers and more. This caused protests of local environmentalists. The dispute, which lasted six years, resulted in a diplomatic scandal.
After Ottawa once again ignored the “deadline” send garbage from the territory of the Philippines, President of the state Rodrigo Duterte recalled its Ambassador and Consul General from Canada. In addition, local residents were banned from travelling to this country. The situation changed only after Duterte threatened on the ship for a private company to remove garbage and throw it in the territorial waters of Canada.
Early Saturday morning, June 29, the ship “Anna Maersk” with 69 waste containers, docked at the canadian coast. Later, as the authorities say, the cargo will be transported to the incinerator in Burnaby. Transportation and disposal will be paid for by Ottawa, it would cost 850 thousand dollars. Interestingly, in these days Canada marks the 152nd birthday of the country.
By the way, the return of the party of canadian trash, “home” followed by the Philippines wished Malaysia and Indonesia.
