In Zaporozhye “gave up” another person by throwing a Christmas tree
October 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Theme later discarded Christmas trees, have long been anecdotal, continues to be relevant. Yesterday, 8 October, in Kiev on one of samplemagic garbage cans, passers-by noticed the pine.
Yellowed and dried, it already absolutely was not like the holiday tree. However, it is seen that kept it carefully – even the needles on the pine tree not sprinkle. Perhaps the pine tree was not thrown out just for the sake of the smiles of passers-by – since before the new year just over two months.