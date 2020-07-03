In Zaporozhye “metallurg” recorded outbreak of coronavirus
Seven players Zaporozhye “metallurg” (played in the first League) passed testing positive for coronavirus. Because of this, the club refused to play an away game in Lviv with “Rukh”.
This is stated on the website of the “movement”.
“The game against “metallurg” will not take place. Zaporizhia has informed the club that the team has identified the suspected COVID-19″ – said the “movement”.
The game is postponed indefinitely.
“Yes, there are positive results [of tests for coronavirus]. Yesterday we were tested, and today came the answer, there are suspicions. So we asked to postpone tomorrow’s match with the movement – we have to do a re-test tomorrow. Waiting for the decision FIE,” said the Director of the Zaporizhzhya club in the comments of the “Tribune”.
In telegram channel of the Zaporozhye city Council, it is reported that the presence of infection in football players showed the results of PCR testing.
“The study showed that coronavirus disease in 7 players. Previous testing for coronavirus players did 14 days ago, then the disease wasn’t revealed”, – is told in it.
“Metallurg” is the penultimate place in the standings of the First League. “Ruh” – the fifth and has the game in stock.