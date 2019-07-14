In Zaporozhye the man got into a fight with a pillar

В Запорожье мужчина подрался со столбом

People have suggested that “boxer” was drunk.

In the popular public of Zaporizhia in Instagram there was a post with a video that was filmed on the streets of Ladoga.

So, the witnesses captured men in Boxing gloves that snapped onto the post and began beating him.

The company of people, standing nearby, commented on the actions of the man, after which he began to approach them. What ended their conversation is unknown.

