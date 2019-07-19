In Zaporozhye unusual preparing for the arrival Zelensky
The video appeared in the popular cry of Zaporizhia in Instagram.
Earlier, we wrote about the fact that on July 18, in Kiev will arrive the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Housing and communal services in all trying to bring the city in order to show the cleanliness of the streets. However, doing this has not always standard ways. Citizens spotted on the streets of KOMMUNAL, which is the usual broom in hand was the branch of the tree.
But Baburka all the way around. Eyewitnesses photographed the trash on a street that isn’t that crowded, and under it formed a mountain of garbage.
The arrival of the President Baburka finished , – writes the author of the post under the photo.