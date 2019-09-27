Incident Zelensky: in the Kremlin was afraid of the publication of conversations Putin with trump
In Russia feared that by publishing the transcript of a conversation trump with Zelensky, the White house may issue and the transcript of telephone conversations trump with Putin. This concern in comments to the media stated the press Secretary of the Russian President , Dmitry Peskov, citing “diplomatic practice”.
“As a rule, materials such conversations at the level of heads of States are fretboard or “secret” or “top secret”. It is common international practice, and, as a rule, of course it’s not published”, — Peskov said in comments TASS, expressed the hope that Russian-American relations won’t come to that.
However, he admitted that such a problem may occur in principle, and then “we need to consider each specific case”.
Yet, Peskov said, such proposals to Moscow, no one asked.
