Inclement weather in the United States: the flood in new York, 300 thousand homes without electricity in new Jersey (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Exhausting heat in the North-Eastern United States gave way to a long-awaited cold, which in some areas was accompanied by adverse weather events. Under the impact of the disaster hit the city of new York and new Jersey.

There raged a violent storm with wind gusts over 95 km/h and the amount of precipitation during a rainstorm was 25-50 mm per hour. In new York city was badly flooded streets and roads in Brooklyn and Queens. Having problems with automobile traffic. In addition, there was leakage in subway stations, according to Stormnews with a link to the TV station WABC.

Inclement weather has left without light 300 million homes in the state of new Jersey, 15 thousand in new York city and 10 thousand on long island. According to the Governor of new Jersey Phil Murphy, the restoration of electricity could take several days.

In new York, problems with the electricity appeared to heavy rain. During heat waves, which killed at least six people in Central and Eastern States, the mercury thermometers were selected to the 40-degree mark. These weather conditions led to increased use of air conditioners and increased electricity consumption. As a result, the evening of 21 July, hundreds of thousands of residents of Michigan and new York were left without electricity, reports “Voice of America”.

The reason for energoavarii in Michigan – the storm that hit the state after the collision of cold air flows with a thermal “cushion” remaining in the region. According to local energooperatorov DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, without light there were 800 thousand homes across the state. The consequences of the accident completely eliminate not until Tuesday.

In new York the massive blackout was the second in the last ten days. The first occurred on the evening of July 13.

The trip began Sunday evening in several districts of new York. This time the light in the homes of the townspeople went out on the initiative of Con Edison (ConEd), which controls the city’s electricity market. Energoaparatura is felt that citizens are spending too much electricity and decided to disconnect from the world entire neighborhoods to prevent blackouts citywide.

In a statement, ConEd stated that by Sunday evening the electricity supply of new York city and Westchester County “was an absolute record of energy consumption” – 12063 megawatts. The company was forced to disconnect services to customers in the Southeast of Brooklyn, “to protect vital equipment.”

Without light there are not only brooklynites. By 6 p.m. the outage affected 10 thousand people, and by 7 in the evening without light there were 22 thousands of residents of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Then ConEd further disconnected from electricity 30 thousand customers in Brooklyn. Remained without electricity even in Park slope, where mayor bill de Blasio.

By 11:00 on July 21 there was no electricity in 13 thousand inhabitants of Brooklyn and Queens. And in the second half of the day because of the elements they added at least another 15 thousand customers.