Includes electric Renault Twingo range
The smallest car of the French brand Renault Twingo, it seems, are ready to move on battery power.
This would allow him to challenge such Volkswagen e-Up! and other hatchbacks with zero emissions. If you believe the reports in foreign publications, that an electric Twingo to appear next year.
“Initially, we had planned to launch an electric Twingo, and then we saw that it was not [charging] stations, so we slowed down. And then we had Zoe, and we had ambitious plans for it,” said a British publisher for product planning Renault Ali Kassay.
Electrify Twingo the third generation would be easy, as it uses the same platform as the Smart ForTwo and ForFour, and both models are offered with electric propulsion systems along with the engine. Renault introduced a small electric twin’z concept 2013, which was never put into production, but built on the same architecture as the last Twingo. The model used an electric motor with a capacity of 68 HP, powered by lithium-ion battery pack installed under the floor.
The small hatchback is not the only electric car planned by Renault, as expected the larger model as a direct competitor Volkswagen ID.3, or Tesla Model 3. In total, the French want to be in the range of eight electric vehicles by 2022 that will be a serious player on the market.