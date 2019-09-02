Incomes of Ukrainians will cease to be a mystery
Incomes of Ukrainians in the near future will cease to be a mystery to officials.
The Finance Ministry has drafted a bill which permitted the exchange of information between different departments of the Ukrainians for the verification of pensions, subsidies, allowances, benefits and other social payments.
The draft law posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
As noted in the explanatory Memorandum to the bill, information sharing will take place between the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of interior and the Central Executive bodies, whose activity is directed and koordiniruyutsya by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine through the Minister of Finance of Ukraine and the Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine, to exercise the powers prescribed by law. Exchange of information will be in electronic form.
The law provides the mechanism for the exchange of information that is transmitted and received in the order information interaction information systems between the administrator of the information resource and its recipients in accordance with the approved list of such information.
The exchange of information between these authorities is necessary for:
Implementation of the controlling bodies of tax control measures.
Control over the payment of fines for traffic violations.
Control over observance of terms of stay of cars on foreign registration in Ukraine.
The revitalization of the scfm.
The data exchange is done in the following way:
Scfm will be able to query the database Migration service for identification of Ukrainians, checking their documents etc.
The Ministry of Finance, GFS and scfm will be able to get information from the interior Ministry registered in the name of a particular person cars.
MIA will be able to receive data from the GFS with respect to all avtonomerov.
MIA Natspolitsiya and the Ministry of Finance will be able to refer to the SFS database for verification of sources of income received by the people.