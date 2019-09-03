Incorrect eating habits, which have been preserved from the Soviet past
Many of the recommendations of the Soviet nutritionists today refuted – the basics of the time was based on the consumption of high-calorie dishes. However, the Soviet food habits have not remained in the past.
First, second and third. In the Soviet canteens ate a huge number of people who conducted on the job most of the day. This principle there were: first course – soup, the second – meat or fish with vegetables, the third – compote or sweet tea. He is now also followed by the institutions that preserved the system of three meals a day, as well as in families. But such delicious and nutritious food does not fit well with the fact that modern people have become less mobile, in a large mass is moved to a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of exercise corresponding to the number of calories, leads to the fact that the person gains weight.
Food nibble on the bread. Bread, for example, rye is a useful product a source of fiber. But its use is limited to one or two pieces a day. Following the Soviet habits, many of today serve bread with every dish. However, in the past, this has primarily been caused by the desire to save on the background of the General food poverty line. The bread is even included in the recipes of different dishes catering such as burgers and white bread was considered useful. In our days the loaves and rolls are also very popular, although it has been proved that in the processing of white flour is broken down to 70% of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and after white bread and muffins increasing sugar levels and increases the glycemic load.
A passion for sweetened drinks. Compotes, jellies, juices, cocoa, tea – traditions of the Soviet power it was all sweet. Many Russians today have no idea how it is to drink tea or coffee without sugar. According to scientists, its effect on the body compotes and jellies in essence no different from soda. Any sugary drinks contribute to a spike in blood sugar and with regular use can provoke the development of diabetes and obesity.
Sandwiches. The essential components of sandwiches in the Soviet past were the bread and butter, which combined a variety of foods – cheese, sausage, chilled meat, jam, sprats, etc. Today, the sandwiches are still one of the most popular types of Breakfast. But doctors warn that the Soviet version of a sandwich can’t be right, he’s too high in calories and not balanced in composition.
Canned foods. Food combination “sausage with peas” is one of the most famous Soviet norms of food preservation products was considered a sacred duty of every self-respecting hostess. Today the who indicates that canned vegetables contain a lot of salt (it increases the risk of hypertension), and to the relationship between the use of canned foods and increased risk of developing heart disease, hormonal disorders and diabetes.