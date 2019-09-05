Incorrect rates on air tickets: how to travel for pennies
The rates error is one of the best ways to find cheap tickets, but few people know that such incorrect rate and how to use it maximally. This writes Jen on a Jet Plane.
My experience of using incorrect tariff shared lawyer, blogger and traveler Jan.
Hereinafter in the first person.
In 2017, I wanted to buy 12 flights for 12 months. I worked a full day non-profit lawyer. And decided to be creative to find ways to increase income from a second job by teaching English on the Internet to find cheap flights around the world.
I learned that there are three basic ways to get cheap tickets:
- subscribe to notifications about flights, to take advantage of sales, lower prices and tariffs with errors;
- to use the services of budget airlines, such as JetBlue or Wow Air;
- you use points or miles for booking award flights.
This list is not exhaustive. There are people who get accompanying coupons or find cheap airline tickets other ways, but these three methods helped me to fly for $16 in Ecuador, for $38 in New Zealand and $22 in San Francisco (CA).
What is wrong tariff?
The fare error is an error or blunder committed by the airline selling the tickets at a price that seems too good to be true. For example, the original ticket to Kenya can cost $1400, but when you enter the price of the airline staff mistakenly puts to sell the ticket for $400.
As a rule, such tariffs are only related to human error. The main thing – to catch this oversight and to book a ticket.
For example, in November of 2017 I flew round-trip from Miami (FL) in Buenos Aires (Argentina) for $331. No points for this transaction I did not use any of the above. Was just a good thumb, which was a mistake in the price of the ticket for a sufficiently long period, so I could take advantage of it.
As a rule, a ticket to Argentina honey. It is located on the edge of South America, is a prestigious place to visit. Buenos Aires is often called the Paris of South America.
When I saw this fare, I immediately booked a ticket. And was pleasantly surprised to receive a confirmation. Usually, the ticket price ranges from $800-1000.
How to find out error rates?
Usually, you can learn about the billing error via program alerts about the flight. These web sites search the Internet for the best deals 24/7 and notify you about the new offers.
There are many ways to receive notifications: on e-mail to pop-UPS on mobile devices. You should act with lightning speed when comes the alert to catch before the airline will correct the error.
It always triggered the erroneous rates?
Good program the alert to inform you that the deal is a mistake. And there is the probability that the airline will not confirm the booking. If this happens, it is possible to pay the difference in fare or get all the money back. So it is a win-win!
The probability of erroneous confirmation of the rate is higher if you book directly through the website of the airline.
The number of people who purchase a ticket can also have an influence. If you only took advantage of the mistake, chances are high that you will go to the meeting. But if hundreds of people booked the tickets, the airline is likely to suffer from the PR than from financial losses. This was the case with British Airways, when in 2018 they refused to save thousands of tickets that were booked in the wrong fare to tel Aviv. It is noteworthy that these travel documents purchased through foreign websites.
Should I book a ticket if the fare error?
Of course! Although there is always a chance that the fare will not be observed, have nothing to lose. In the worst case you will get your money back and keep looking for the next incredible deal. The only caveat is that you should wait at least a week before to book accommodation, or to make return purchases. By that time, as a rule, will have a clearer idea about that, will allow the airline to fly or will have to withdraw from the transaction.