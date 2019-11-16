Increased appetite in the elderly is explained by dementia
In society it is considered that a good appetite is a sign of health. Because if we have, the desire to eat we usually reduced. However, in some cases increased appetite is a signal that you need to contact the doctor.
So, if an elderly person over 70 years suddenly awakens an unprecedented appetite, physical activity had not increased – it’s a possible sign of dementia or diabetes, said Dr. Sergey Agapkin.
“The increased appetite may be associated with dementia where there is no sense of saturation, memory problems (people forget that and how much was eaten), and diabetes mellitus,” — said the expert.
In this case, the retiree must pass a series of medical examinations is to visit a neurologist, psychiatrist, a gerontologist and endocrinologist, said Agapkin.