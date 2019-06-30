Increased concern for proper nutrition can honk on the development of dangerous diseases

If healthy eating makes a person’s excessive concern, it can speak about violation of the psyche, in particular, on the nervous ortoreksii. Very orthorexia scientists believe the marker psihologicheskogo trouble.

Increased concern for proper nutrition can honk on the development of the nervous ortoreksii — this state, when a preference for healthy food becomes compulsive and determines human behavior. Nature otwarcie was studied by the experts at York University in Toronto, about their work says Medicalxpress.

The basis for such phenomena as ortoreksiya lies excessive concern about quality of products, excessive enthusiasm for a healthy lifestyle, obsession with it. For example, the person constantly counts calories when eating, or refusing to buy products containing information about specific substances on the packaging.

Nothing funny about this obsession with healthy eating is not. According to the employee of York University Jennifer mills, people who develop ortoreksiya, begin to behave in isolation, avoiding contact, not seeing an equally zealous response in relation to food from other people. According to another practitioner, employee of a nonprofit National Association for the study of eating disorders (NEDA) Lauren Smolar when developing orthorexia power requirements becomes so rigid that man deprives himself of many nutrients – for example, from the diet removes gluten, milk and meat. As a result, the ration becomes unbalanced and it can not be called healthy.

From a medical point of view, nerve ortoreksiya is not a disease in its pure form, however, it is diagnosed through specialized questionnaires. The researchers urge doctors to more carefully monitor this condition, as in the case ortoreksii people, refusing various products, and can seriously undermine health.

