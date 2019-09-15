Incredible city in the US, where the entire population lives in the same house
In the US there is a city where lives a little more than 200 people, and they all fit in one house. Severe weather conditions, the mountains around and very high humidity — it’s all about Whittier (Alaska), writes Adme.ru.
Whittier is surrounded by mountains, waterfalls and bodies of water. The subarctic climate makes it the wettest city in the U.S. in the year it falls 5 024 mm of rain, and the wind can reach 100 km/h. 51 square miles — exactly the area, this is a city in Alaska. It is home to 214 people, almost all in the same house.
The name of the city was in 1915
Near the town is a glacier, which in 1915 was named in honor of poet John Greenleaf Whittier. During the gold rush, it housed American and Russian researchers. The development of the city is closely associated with the U.S. army.
During the Second world war this area was chosen for the organization of the ice-free port and military garrison. Whittier was at some distance from other settlements and transport infrastructure, so I had to build a tunnel. Military facility, port and railway in 1943, formed a camp Sullivan, which was used until 1960.
The state had big plans to create in Whittier military base
During the cold war is building housing and recreation areas per 1,000 people. In the 50’s there were 2 buildings. First — Buckner Building, now abandoned, but the second — Begich Towers — used to this day. Both buildings were to become part of a larger military complex was planned to build 8 more of such facilities for the army.
The turning point in the history of the city — on March 27, 1964, when there was the Great Alaskan earthquake. Its magnitude is estimated at 9.2 points, the tremors caused a tsunami. Waves reached 13 metres long and heavily destroyed the city: it was destroyed a few buildings on the waterfront, the damage amounted to $10 million. in addition, because of the disaster killed 13 residents.
Shortly before leaving the military appeared homes-condominiums
14-storey building was constructed in 1957 and originally known by the name of Colonel Walter William Hodge, who commanded the 93rd engineering regiment on the Alaska highway. In 1972, Begich Tower was given its present name in honor of a member of the democratic party nick Begich Congressman from Alaska who died in a plane crash in the area. His body was never found.
The only in Whittier house 14 floors and 3 modules that are connected by numerous corridors, lifts and stairs. The building has a flat roof and rectangular shape. Where in the name of the word “tower”, and even in the plural? The fact that the North side has 2 protruding parts that resemble towers.
The house looks new, but 60 years of operation are felt
If you look closely, you can see the faded paint. When Whittier was stationed in the military, building heat, one heating plant, later every house had to have its own heating system. The first time after leaving the military gave heat boiler 2, but by 2015, there was only one of them. He was in a deplorable condition, and a year later the town received a grant for repair and restoration work.
In the Begich Towers lives a little more than 200 people, and the children enter the school through the tunnel due to the harsh weather conditions
This is the entire population of the city. Except the apartment in the room located the post office, a Methodist Church, several shops, Laundry, police station, city hall, hospital and even a small hotel. In Whittier 2 playgrounds: one of them is open only in summer, and the second is under the roof — weather conditions do not always allow young citizens to walk safely on the street. In rainy days they go to school for a special tunnel.
There is no usual separation of home and school: children and teachers perceive each other as neighbors or good friends, so no need to install discipline. To maintain the health of the residents of Whittier to go to the school gym, which is open during the hours of school work — the usual fitness center here. In the Parking lot along with cars you can see the boat.
In the Begich Towers, 200 apartments, and in half of them no one lives. The owners move to other cities (for example, in the same anchorage), arriving in Whittier home for the weekend. Still, to live on such a remote piece of land, you need to have some exposure. Apartments are decent — about $500 thousand.
To get to Whittier by land is possible only through the tunnel
The path is blocked by a mountain range at the disposal of residents and guests plane, boat, train or car. The last run through the tunnel through the Maynard mountain. Through the tunnel is one-lane road for cars and trains. Back and forth you can drive for $13, locals enjoy an annual subscription cost of $500.
The tunnel has schedule: 15 minutes it lets traffic in one direction, the next 15 minutes in another. At night the road is closed. Locals sometimes set in anchorage, located about an hour away. However, if you are not able to get back until 22:30 will have to spend the night in the car.
Whittier seems a godforsaken town, but sometimes tourists come here.
Because of the start port cruises: visitors can see icebergs and polar bears. So periodically you can see the liners. Interest and the city — hotel rooms booked in advance. Local go fishing, work in the port or associated with tourism.
The port is separated from the houses and warehouses of the railway, you can get to it through the tunnel. By the way, 50-60 tunnels were much more, some of them led to a military unit, but now the subways closed so it did not go the fans of industrial tourism and adventure.
To see natural beauty, to eat at a local cafe nothing could be simpler. But if you suddenly want to look at the life of the house-communes, it can be difficult to remove in the building is prohibited.
To look at the seamy side of life Whittier will have to agree in advance with someone from its inhabitants, previously spent time looking for contacts. If you succeed, consider yourself lucky: you were going to be a welcome guest and even be able to do a few shots for memory. But if not, then pictures of the building from the inside can be seen here.
And you could always live in a small town like Whittier? That it attracts you or repels?