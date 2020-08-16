Incredible observation deck, where you can see 7 States at the same time
Just a few minutes from the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee is an incredible mountain, known for its natural beauty. At that time, as the view across the valley of Chattanooga is already enough reason to visit this place, lookout mountain offers something more. Visitors to the area can tour the attraction of Rock city to see seven States. Publishing Only in Your State told more about this incredible viewpoint.
Lookout mountain includes three exciting attraction for nature lovers.
Although the main attraction is the mountain itself, there are other entertainment. If you have all day, you will also want to visit Ruby falls and take a ride on the railway Incline Railway.
View from the mountainside are simply breathtaking. This area is popular among fans of climbing and water sports.
Lookout mountain is actually a ridge or narrow plateau that stretches for 85 miles (137,6 s) South-West of the Tennessee river.
To see seven States in the U.S. – an unforgettable sight. You can see Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama from a bird’s flight.
This place under seven flags of the United States proudly waving flags of the seven States. Offers to its visitors a historical tour around the Park, and they usually spend a few hours.
There was a serious battle.
Lookout mountain was the site of the last battle of the Cherokee in the 1700’s. The battle of lookout mountain occurred on 24 November 1863 during the Civil war. Union forces defeated the forces of the Confederation.
Entrance to lookout mountain is open daily from 08:30 all year round except Christmas day. Closing time varies depending on season and day, so check the schedule before heading there.
