Incredible! Simple Oatmeal Water Refreshes The Blood!
To prepare oat water very easily.
You will need peeled oats, and oats with the husk. Mix these two types of oats, in equal proportions. Cleaned oats can even be ground in a coffee grinder to give more nutrients.
3 tablespoons of the mixture pour 0.5 liters of water. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat. On low heat cook the oats for 15-20 minutes. Then allow to cool slightly and strain through cheesecloth, pressing lightly. Oatmeal water is ready!
Oatmeal water strengthens and rejuvenates the body, regulates metabolism.
Drink it when you want to drink. I drink about 2 glasses a day. It is so good for the body! Literally felt, what are the changes. The lightness in the body appears vigor, everything is functioning without failures.
Of course, you will have to spend some time looking for the oats to cook water for this recipe. But you will get completely natural, safe and effective means to maintain the body in working condition.