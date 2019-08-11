Incredulity brought the man millions of dollars
A resident of the U.S. state of Oregon nearly missed a big win in the lottery due to the negligence of a granddaughter.
94-year-old William Bowker (William Bowker) recalls how to visit him looked granddaughter and offered to check his lottery ticket. “She decided that I was part of the draw of the Mega Million, and began to trace the numbers that coincided with their winning combination, explains the American. But I bought a ticket Game Megabucks. After she finished, I decided to double-check her, and thank God. I hit the jackpot!”, reports Toneto
Bowker’s confused, what’s Megabucks Game was a winning combination 14-32-41-43-44-47, but his granddaughter said on the ticket a completely different number. “I can see by looking at a lottery ticket,” said the man. Distrust brought American 6.5 million dollars
The winner decided to split the winnings between the members of his family. “I am 94, I already have everything, — concluded Boucher. Now I had a wonderful chance to help my family”.