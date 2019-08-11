Incredulity brought the man millions of dollars

| August 11, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Недоверчивость принесла старику миллионы долларов

A resident of the U.S. state of Oregon nearly missed a big win in the lottery due to the negligence of a granddaughter.

94-year-old William Bowker (William Bowker) recalls how to visit him looked granddaughter and offered to check his lottery ticket. “She decided that I was part of the draw of the Mega Million, and began to trace the numbers that coincided with their winning combination, explains the American. But I bought a ticket Game Megabucks. After she finished, I decided to double-check her, and thank God. I hit the jackpot!”, reports Toneto

Bowker’s confused, what’s Megabucks Game was a winning combination 14-32-41-43-44-47, but his granddaughter said on the ticket a completely different number. “I can see by looking at a lottery ticket,” said the man. Distrust brought American 6.5 million dollars

The winner decided to split the winnings between the members of his family. “I am 94, I already have everything, — concluded Boucher. Now I had a wonderful chance to help my family”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.