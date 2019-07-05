Independence day in the United States: earthquake, flag on Mars, a burning plane
Thursday, July 4, citizens of the United States of America celebrated independence Day. Traditionally, in the news this long weekend in previous years talked about kilometer traffic jams on the roads, the millions of passengers who try to fly away, to get trains or buses to the other end of the country. This year it was different.
First, the US President Donald trump made for the compatriots, and also for the whole world, a fantastic show in Washington. One of his speech, which lasted 47 minutes, is worthy of citation and analysis. Trump tried to call Americans to unite, Recalling the great achievements of the nation in the past.
“We are one people that has one common dream and one great destiny. We all share one heroes, one home, one heart. And we are all created by our Lord Almighty.” said trump, standing behind the armored glass at the foot of the monument to Abraham Lincoln.
“For Americans, nothing is impossible!” — broadcast of the 45th President of the United States under the cheers of the crowd. “50 years ago we landed on the moon and very soon we hoisted the American flag on Mars!” — promised trump. “Science and defense!” — he proclaimed a new slogan.
At this point in the sky flying combat aircraft F-22 Raptors and stealth bombers B-2. Then there were six F-18 (Blue angels). To demonstrate the combat power of the USA in all its glory, Washington drove two Abrams tanks and two Bradley armored vehicles.
Gathered to listen trump came to a complete delight. The crowd roared: “USA! USA! Great country!”
However, not all Americans share these sentiments. The celebration of the independence Day scenario trump once again divided America roughly two equal camps. The President’s supporters in their comments claim that they have not felt such Patriotic enthusiasm. And even the rain that went to Washington in the morning and continued throughout the President’s speech, did not spoil their mood.
But opponents of trump think he’s finally gone too far. The President acted like “a Roman Emperor”, emphasize criticism. Even dress the first lady in its upper part resembled the ancient Roman toga. The British newspaper the Guardian quoted one of the opponents of the President of the United States: “All men are created equal. But one person created more equal than others. And his name is Donald trump!”
Hearing the promise of the President of the United States to hoist the American flag on Mars, attentive Twitter users immediately reminded Trump of his ignorance that he demonstrated in one of the tweets in early June. Then, the White house criticized NASA. “NASA should not promise that we will soon be landing on the moon. We did already 50 years ago. Better to concentrate on an emergency landing on Mars (part of which is the Moon) and other much more important things, including defense and science!” — posted June 7, trump.
Feel harmony with it in Washington? Apparently, the advisors suggested to the President that we should not confuse Mars with the Moon…
Repeat this mistakes the tramp successfully escaped. But then he made another, equally impressive. Recalling in his speech the history of the formation of the United States, Donald trump suddenly said: “In June 1775, the continental Congress established a unified army from the revolutionary forces around Boston and new York… the army survived the harsh winter, know the glory of the Delaware river, won from Cornwallis to Yorktown. Our army seized airports and did everything possible to win…”
So trump, without batting an eye, rewrote the history of the world. It turns out that in America in 1775 were the airports! Now no doubt the Americans are with the President will soon get to Mars! For other historical blunders in speech trump already and do not want to pay attention. For example, he mentioned the battle for Fort McHenry, which, in fact, occurred in 1812, after almost 30 years after the events about which the President spoke.
But most importantly, is accused trump his opponents — the so-called military parade. Before July 4, no one had made such a show of force. Many felt the appearance of the tanks at the White house offensive.
Given all this, people are used to seeing mystique in the events, was not surprised the powerful earthquake that occurred on 4 July in California. The magnitude was 6.4 on the Richter scale. Seismologists said that it was the strongest earthquake in the United States over the past 20 years. Tremors were also felt in Las Vegas (Nevada) in a number of settlements on the Pacific coast of the United States. The epicenter was 240 kilometers away from Los Angeles.
Worst hit the city of Ridgecrest with a population of 28 thousand people. Shortly after the first quake at 10:33 local time (20:33 am Kiev) there began to be reports of wounded. Media and social networks reported the fires, the destruction, the cracks formed on roads. Damaged pipelines and power lines. About 6,000 homes remain without electricity. Victims, fortunately, no.
Another “sign” — the incident with the plane of British airline Virgin Atlantic that July 4 was flying from new York to London. The Airbus A330 took off on schedule from the airport. Kennedy, taking a course at the London Heathrow airport. Onboard there were 217 passengers. Onboard the liner there was a fire. The crew decided to land in Boston. Emergency landing has passed normally. Only one passenger needed medical assistance — swallowed smoke.
The cause of the fire, according to preliminary data, there was a short in the charger for mobile phones and other gadgets, a built-in one of the passenger seats.
. Along with him were killed six people.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter