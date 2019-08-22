Independence day of Ukraine and the jazz festival: how to spend a weekend in new York (23-25 August)
What: an exhibition devoted to the independence of Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August
Where: The Ukrainian Museum in New York City, 222 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
Read more: Exhibition “Ukrainian circle” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of one of the most dramatic and fateful periods in Ukraine’s history — the struggle for independence from 1917 to 1921.
The exhibition presents informative text and graphic panels, the official seal and medals, ancient flags and dozens of original documents showing the turbulent and important period, which became the basis of the long-awaited sovereignty of the country, finally achieved in 1991.
Parallels between the fight for independence a hundred years ago and the aggression of Russia against Ukraine today are too bright, and that was the reason for choosing the title of the exhibition “Ukrainian circle”. The exhibition was attended by 26 museums, archives, libraries, educational institutions and private collectors from four countries — Ukraine, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the USA.
Price: $0-8.
What: Jazz festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August
Where: Events are held at several locations, a list of them and schedule the link.
Read more: this year the festival celebrates its 27th anniversary, the stage will gather virtuoso musicians, dancers and vocalists, performing in the jazz style, from across the country and other States. Users are also waiting for drinks, meals and entertainment.
Cost: Free.
What: the Opera festival HD MET
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August
Where: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, NY 1002З
Read more: In this traditional summer festival is the most famous Opera singers gather crowds of fans of this art form. Their performances will be shown on the big screen
All screenings are completely free with the option to purchase drinks and snacks at the nearby food trucks.
The schedule of operas:
- August 23 — musical film “Funny Face”;
- August 24 — “Aida” by Giuseppe Verdi;
- August 25 — “Carmen” by Georges Bizet.
Cost: Free.
What: ballroom dancing Lesson in the Ukrainian language
When: Friday, August 23 from 20:00
Where: Ukrainian Knosel in new York, 136 second ave, New York, New York 10003
Read more: Ukrainian cinema in new York invites everyone to a free lesson of ballroom dancing. Natalie Lemishka has extensive dance experience, it will help unleash the full potential and realize dreams on the dance floor.
The event is suitable for everyone, regardless of experience in dancing.
Cost: Free.
What: Cartoons in the Park/’Trolls’
When: Friday, August 23 from 20:30
Where: Pier 46 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014
More info: This is a great event, allowing us to review your favorite cartoons in the fresh air. You can bring blankets and everything needed for a picnic.
August 23, viewers will be animated “Trolls”.
Cost: Free.
What: the Ukrainian party on the rooftop.
When: Friday, August 23 from 21:00
Where: Boro Hotel, 38-28 27th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
More info: This is a great place to celebrate the independence Day of Ukraine. This party promises to be 100% Ukrainian, Ukrainian music and traditional Ukrainian treats.
The party will be held on the roof of the BORO Hotel. Entrance only from 21 years.
All guests will find a sea of positive, unforgettable emotions and beautiful views of the city.
Cost: $20.
What: Blues Festival and barbecue
When: Saturday, August 24, 14:00
Where: Central Park South W 59th St New York
More info: This festival promises guests great music and the most delicious BBQ food in all of new York.
The event features the best musicians who play the Blues, and chefs of the best barbecue establishments in new York. Among the performers this year — Denson’Karl’s Tiny Universe, Ruthie Foster, AJ Ghent, Kevin Burt and the Harlem Gospel Choir.
Cost: Free.
What: Celebration Of The Independence Day Of Ukraine
When: Sunday, 25 August at 15:00
Where: Bow Hill Mansion477 Jeremiah Ave, Hamilton Township, NJ 08610
Read more: August 24, Ukraine marks the 28th anniversary of its independence. On this day the whole Ukrainian Diaspora of the world celebrates the Day of independence of Ukraine.
Was no exception and the Diaspora in new Jersey. This festive event offers delicious national food, Ukrainian music and a great variety of entertainment for adults and children.
Cost: Free.
What: Holiday on Brighton beach
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August
Where: Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, NY
More info: “birthday” Brighton beach is celebrated annually and this year will be celebrated already for the 43rd time.
It is a festival of diversity, reflecting the mix of nationalities staying in this area of new York. The purpose of this event through music to unite the representatives of different communities, as well as to reduce communication gap between representatives of different cultures.
It offers live music performances, delicious food and drinks from local restaurants and bars.
A holiday for the whole family.
Cost: Free.
What: Race embroidered
When: Sunday, 25th August 16:00
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Read more: Ukrainian running club new York invites everyone to take part in the race, dedicated to the independence Day of Ukraine.
The race will be held in Central Park on August 25, the gathering of participants near the “Ukrainian Institute of America.”
Clothing with Ukrainian national symbols welcome.
Cost: $5.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.