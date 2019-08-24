Independence Day, Ukrainian stars will perform in Russia
While Ukraine is celebrating Independence Day, Patriotic star Taisiya Povaliy and Svetlana Loboda is preparing for the evening concert, which will open music contest “New wave” in Sochi.
This is evidenced by the schedule of performances on the contest website.
By the way, Ukrainian stars will perform not only on August 24. 25 August on the stage of the competition will take place creative evening of Igor Krutoy. To the rest of the stars in this day will be joined by another Ukrainian — Ani Lorak.
And on 28 and 29 August on the stage of the contest will be the singer Sofia Rotaru, who previously angered the Russians by refusing to participate in the Christmas concert.
Recall that earlier in the network real scandal for participating in the “New wave” of the Ukrainian Duo of ANNA MARIA.
