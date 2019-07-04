Independence day USA: how Americans greeted the birthday of the country
A national holiday dedicated to Independence Day will be filled with parades, concerts, holiday dinner and, of course, fireworks. Boston, Philadelphia, new York and other cities across the country conducted a massive celebration. Edition 23 Foxnews gathered the main events of the day.
The big show
Macy’s fireworks over the East river in new York is one of the largest in the country. Spectacular fireworks and concert will be broadcast by NBC. Will perform international stars: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, brad Paisley, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Khalid and Derek Hough.
The celebration in Boston
Boston celebrates independence Day with the traditional procession, a concert of the Boston POPs and the fireworks.
The celebrations began on Thursday morning at city hall. Then the marchers went to the Old Granary Burial Ground, where are buried Samuel Adams, John Hancock and other prominent leaders.
They will also make a stop at the old Parliament of the state, where a member of the Ancient and honorable artillery company will read from the balcony the Declaration of independence, as it was in 1776.
The procession will end at Faneuil hall, where the Dean of Boston University, Kenneth Elmore will speak on the traditions relating to 1773.
In the evening residents expects fireworks over the Charles river and a performance of the Boston Pops orchestra.
Historical celebration
The country’s oldest fourth of July celebration was held in the city of Bristol, state of Rhode island. The events began on the day of the flag and ended with the fourth of July parade, which was attended by tens of thousands of people. The celebration of this day was first held in this seaside town in 1785 and since then is held annually.
National parade
Traditional parade in Washington was just a warm-up, because all the attention paid to the main festive event of the district of Columbia — the President’s speech and military parade.
For decades, independence Day in Washington celebrated with a parade along Constitution Avenue and on the lawn of the Capitol with music by the National Symphony orchestra and fireworks at the monument to George Washington.
This year the President trump is scheduled to speak in front of people at 18:30 et. He also will bring tanks and military aircraft at evening parade.
PBS will broadcast the concert on the West lawn of the Capitol with the participation of leading John Stamos and artists such as Carole king, Vanessa Williams, Colbie Caillat, Lee Brice and the O jays.
Early Thursday morning, the President congratulated the Americans with a holiday in his microblog on Twitter: “Happy fourth of July!”
“People come from everywhere to join us today at the festival, which promises to be one of the most ambitious in the history of our country, – he wrote. – “Salute to America” event, which will be held whole day at the Lincoln memorial, and its culmination will be a massive military parade with the participation of the most modern and advanced aircraft in the world.”
The Department of defense on Wednesday confirmed that the acting head of Department, mark Esper and the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Joseph Dunford took the President’s invitation to participate in the parade.
The event will be attended by other senior officials of the US defense Department. In addition, the White house has also allocated 5,000 tickets for the event military personnel and their families.
New citizens
Across the country in the Independence Day will be held more than two dozen naturalization ceremonies to welcome new Americans. The ceremony will be held at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia and at the home of George Washington at mount Vernon, Virginia.
Vice-President Mike Pence celebrated independence Day, taking 44 of immigrants from 26 countries in the “American family” at the naturalization ceremony in the capital of the country.
Children’s activities
At Legoland in winter haven, Florida, the children create a giant flag of the United States of LEGO. There also will be a great holiday fireworks.
In Orlando Walt Disney World holds a special show entitled Celebrate America.
The birthplace of America
In Philadelphia the celebration began with a parade near Independence Hall and will conclude with a concert featuring Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson on the Boulevard of Benjamin Franklin. The annual fireworks show will begin after the concert at the Philadelphia art Museum.
Radio parade
In Connecticut the Independence Day is celebrated very peculiar. Thousands of spectators watched the annual parade Boom Box. According to tradition, participants and spectators are the radios that are configured on the same local station.
The parade’s roots go back to 1986, when the city couldn’t find a band for the annual parade for memorial Day. The organizers have appealed for help to the radio station WILI-AM. Officials of the station said that it’s too late to organise for this festival, but began to plan the celebration of the fourth of July, and so was born the tradition.
Eating hot dogs
Another unusual tradition of Independence Day celebrations has taken root on long island. Here Joey chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their title and won again at the annual contest of eating hot dogs.
Chestnut ate 71 sausage and bun, while Sudo ate 31 hot dogs. Both held on to their records, but easily took home trophies, beating other participants.