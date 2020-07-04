Independence day USA: what and why Americans celebrate July 4,
The US independence day is celebrated annually on July 4 in honor of the adoption of the historic document — the Declaration of independence from great Britain, which became one of the Central moments of the American revolution (1775-1783) and actually was the spokesman of the desires of the local elite to break with the British crown in the person of the monarch George III, writes “New Time”. We have collected some interesting and surprising facts about this holiday.
Wrong date
Despite the fact that independence Day is officially celebrated July 4, independence was proclaimed another day. The second continental Congress, which included 13 primary American colonies (new Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode island, Connecticut, new York, new Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia) had actually voted for independence on 2 July.
John Adams even wrote to his wife Abigail that future generations would celebrate July 2 as Independence Day: “Second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable in American history. I am inclined to believe that this day will be celebrated by later generations as a great annual celebration. This day should be celebrated as liberation day with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and decorations, it should be celebrated throughout the continent and for all time”, says Inosmi.
July 4, 1776 Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, but contrary to popular belief, the document was not signed on July 4, the official signing ceremony was held on August 2, that’s when most of the signatories put their names to the document, and rest were signed during the summer of 1776.
The Declaration of independence proclaimed the principle of popular sovereignty, the basis of government and rejected prevailing at the time the monarchical theory of the divine origin of power. Opposing the British crown, the founding Fathers (among them the aristocrats of British origin) confirmed the right of the people to revolt and overthrow an oppressive government, declaring an inviolable inherent right for every human being, namely, “the right to life, liberty and the right to happiness.”
On 6 July 1776 the Declaration was first published in the newspaper. On July 8, the Declaration was first read out in the Central square of Philadelphia. That day the city hosted a traditional fair. One result of this act was the emergence in the United States the national Shrine – “the Liberty Bell”; the legend says that he called the citizens in the area, writes “Voice of America”.
Army of colonists, led by George Washington, was stationed near new York and got the message about independence one day later. And the Georgia news reached only in August there is a feast celebrated on the 10th of this month. Taking into account the then means of communication in the capital of the former metropolis London is on the adoption of the overseas colonies of the Declaration of independence had only learned of the August 30.
For many of the signatories of the Declaration had been fatal
Of the 56 who put their signatures to the Declaration of Independence, five were captured by the British soldiers appeared before a military Tribunal and were executed as traitors. Nine people died from wounds received during the war for independence. Many lost wives, children and property. Ironically the two authors of the historical document Jefferson and Adams died on the same day July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the adoption of the Declaration in Congress.
New York has not voted for the Declaration
When the continental Congress declared independence from Britain the official vote was as follows — 12 for, 0 against. But where were the 13 colony? — Delegates from new York abstained from the original vote on July 2.
Independence place names
In July 1776, the population of the 13 colonies was approximately 2.5 million people. Now the US population is estimated at 328 million 31 town USA has in its name the word “freedom” (liberty).
11 towns and villages are labeled with the word “Nezavisimost” (independence). One town in the country (its population is 209 people) – called the Patriot. It is located in the state of Indiana.
Independence was proclaimed long before the Declaration of 1776
Independence began with the States themselves, and at first did not concern Congress. The first Declaration of independence was signed on October 4, 1774 (21 months before the continental Congress declared independence) in Worcester (mA). Over the next 21 months a total of 90 counties and cities declared their independence. When Virginia followed suit in may 1776, her power sent Richard Henry Lee in the continental Congress to propose a resolution of independence to a vote, thus combining all the colonies — the future United States — against the British Empire in the war for independence.
The American army fought for independence under a different flag
American troops did not fight under the American flag during the revolution. July 4, everywhere waving stars and stripes flags, but the soldiers of the American revolution is not waving this flag. The founders did not consider the flag something important, and its appearance differed in number of bands and the position of the stars. A single flag was passed to warships can be easy to find when arriving in foreign ports, but the U.S. flag was considered so insignificant that in 1794 when someone asked Congress to add two stars to the flag (representing Vermont and Kentucky), the Chamber considered that the proposal is too trivial. One legislator even said that it is “a trifling matter, which is unworthy of the attention of Congress, which is busy with problems of greater importance.” The continental army fought under the flags, but these flags were all different, depending on the regiment.
Now the US has a flag which is a historical echo of those events, it shows 50 stars, seven red stripes and six white, to symbolize the first 13 States that signed the Declaration.
The independence of the United States did not bring the Democrats and the Republicans
The founding fathers were not radicals: we would like to think that the ideas of freedom and rights were new and progressive. But the truth is that the founding fathers were not radical new thinkers all of their ideas and philosophies were rooted deeply in history. The idea of human rights, freedom and social contracts can be traced back to the middle ages until 1215, when the Magna Carta. Sam Jefferson explained that the Declaration was not intended to Express something new.
People often associate democracy with freedom. We often hear this word in speech of politicians, neighbors and sometimes even teachers. But the US is not a democracy. States — Republic. The founding fathers have given this subject special attention. They argued that democracy is too dangerous for the country, as it will inevitably lead to oppression of the minority by the majority. Elbridge Gerry said that all the evil of democracy. The founders are very wary of power no matter where it originated, and how much it was restricted — that’s why the US is such a unique system of checks and balances.
The founding fathers were for the division and not for unity
The founders believed that the States are not indivisible, but just the opposite. Upon ratification of the U.S. Constitution, some States, including Virginia, have declared the right to secede from the Union as an additional precaution. The founders are very serious about States ‘ rights and believed that any of them could secede if they consider that the Federal government oppresses them.
Different traditions of celebrating
The tradition of Independence Day include processions, fireworks and family picnics. There are certain regional peculiarities. So, on July 4 in Seward (Alaska) is Hiking to the top of mount Marathon; in Lititz (PA) – festival of candles, and in the city of Tecumseh (Nebraska) at the courthouse posted a few hundred flags in honor of each local native who served in the armed forces of the United States.
And, of course, fireworks. Where the same without them… this tradition are ancient history. Congress allowed to use pyrotechnics during the celebration of independence Day in 1777 in Philadelphia. Since it is an integral part of Christmas, writes “Commander in chief”.
For example, among traditions that gave rise to celebration in Philadelphia in 1777, honoring the colors of the flag, the parade and fireworks. There emerged a tradition to propose a toast ‒ one for each state.
Modern Americans often call the festival simply “the Fourth of July”. In this day work of the institution, government and financial institutions, and public transport operates according to a special schedule. Thus worldwide this day do not work for international transfers.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4484
[name] => Independence Day USA
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => den-nezavisimosti-ssha
)
Independence day USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6332
[name] => facts
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => fakty
)
facts
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark