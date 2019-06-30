Independence day USA: where to watch fireworks in different States
July 4th the United States celebrates Independence Day. Across the country will be festive fireworks. The publication Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of places where it is best to see the fireworks.
California: Big Bay Boom, San Diego
In San Diego there are many platforms offering good views of the fireworks. Here, fireworks will be launched from four different barges from different places in the Bay. Fireworks are best observed on land from the Sea port, the island, shelter or Harbor island.
FL: spend July 4 in Walt Disney World, Orlando
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth, especially in independence Day, when fireworks lit up Cinderella castle. But keep in mind that July 4, the Park will be closed once reach maximum quantity of people for which it was designed.
New Jersey: fireworks festival in Jersey city
Fireworks festival in Jersey city is a Paradise for the eyes and for the stomach. You will be able to enjoy good food in a Tented Food Village or a Food Truck Alley and watch the fireworks.
New York: fireworks show from Macy’s, the city of new York
In new York, will be the most spectacular fireworks in honor of independence Day. It will be able to see not only new Yorkers, but residents in some areas of new Jersey. In addition to the fireworks, the guests of the show wait for the concerts of world stars such as Jennifer Hudson and Luke Bryan.
Washington, Seafair Summer Fourth, Seattle
Seafair Summer Fourth is liked not only by the residents of Seattle. This event received rave reviews in national media such as USA Today and Business Insider, which named him one of the best in the country. Entrance to the event is free, but if you pre-book reserved seats, you can get a spectacular view of the fireworks.
Illinois: independence Day at Navy pier, Chicago
Navy pier is not only the best place to watch fireworks in Illinois is also the best place in the state to celebrate independence Day. If you want to participate in all the festivities, get there early, as the gates will close once the pier reaches full capacity.