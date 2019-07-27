Index juice: is it cheaper to make fresh juice at home or buy a drink package
All store-bought juices are based on Apple
Ukraine is rapidly increasing its exports of juice – only from the beginning of the year sold them for us $ 54 million. For comparison, a year ago this figure was half that, say, the Ukrainian club of agrarian business.
A large batch of Ukrainian juice buy, particularly USA, Canada and Austria. While it is best to sell Apple juice and tomato.
Ukrainians themselves willingly in season, drink fresh juices. However, in restaurants the prices for them bite. News “Today” estimates how much it will cost to fresh the house and not cheaper to buy a ready-made juice in the package.
The pricing of the juice is affected by at least six factors, experts explain. This is the cost of land and the price of seedlings, labour, productivity, cost of storage of fruit… So every year the price tags on the juice of change. But an expert on fruit crops Valentines Lanovenko reveals the secret: the basis of all juices in the packaging is Apple. If it becomes more expensive – and others expensive.
“This year is much below the crop of apples, so predict a much higher price on the juice”, Lanovenko said.
Juices from concentrate are from 20 hryvnia per liter. Juices of direct extraction is more expensive almost by half. But it is their often drunk Ukrainians.
“Pressed it, then there is a process, so it’s been canned. This juice is actually without sugar, without adding water or other impurities, so consumers in Ukraine now it more and pay attention,” explains Lanovenko.
1 kg of apples, you can squeeze 700 ml of juice. Accordingly, in the litre package will take approximately 1.5 kg of apples. In stores kilo of apples costs 18 UAH. Fresh juices – much more expensive. 200 milliliters of Apple juice costs about UAH 18, carrot – 10 UAH more expensive, orange – 48 UAH, and fresh celery is 96 UAH per 200 ml.
Nutritionist Boris Skachko explains: purchased juice from concentrate – there is little vitamins. But squeezed home plenty of them.
“In any case store-bought juice contains far less nutrients than fresh, because within 10 minutes after juicing the nutrients are beginning to decrease,” explains jump.
But nutritionists remind: daily consumption of juice should not exceed one Cup.