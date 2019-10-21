India began the development of hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads (PHOTO)

The Indian organization of defensive researches and development (DRDO) has started the establishment of hypersonic weapons of the new generation of missiles with a speed five times the speed of sound (more than a kilometer per second). These missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

In the near future in the presence of the Minister of defense of Rajnath Singh will open the wind tunnel for testing and improving the technology, according to the newspaper Hindustan Times.

“The system of hypersonic weapons is one of the areas of modern technology, which we are seriously studying” – said the source publication.

Hindustan Times notes that India has only begun developments in this area, while Russia, China and the US have conducted tests of various types of hypersonic weapons to strengthen nuclear deterrent forces.

For example, management of perspective research programs of the U.S. Department of defense (DARPA) intends to the end of 2019 to conduct tests of prototypes of two hypersonic units – planning, which can be launched using rockets, and jet. However, in reality these dates can be extended due to a number of problems. Both systems are in the early stages of readiness, so it is likely that the test will take place in early 2020.

In the United States in a hurry with the test, as Russia and China already have their own hypersonic weapon.

That Russia is already armed with hypersonic weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his message on March 1, 2018. According to him, not having analogues in the world hypersonic complex “Dagger” from December 2017 has been put on experimental combat duty in the southern military district (YUVO).

Flight-technical characteristics of Russian high-speed aircraft carrier allow you to deliver the missile to a point reset in a matter of minutes, and the missile itself, flying at a speed exceeding the sound speed in 10 times, performs maneuvering on all portions of the flight path. This allows the missile is guaranteed to overcome all existing and future air and missile defense, delivering to the target at a distance of more than 2 thousand km of nuclear and conventional warheads.

A hypersonic Intercontinental missile complex “Avangard” is able to achieve goals 20 times faster than the speed of sound and strike, “like a fireball”. Already there is mass production of this new strategic complex. From the types of combat equipment, this system is characterized by the ability to fly in dense layers of the atmosphere at the Intercontinental range, at hypersonic speeds, exceeding Mach number more than 20 times. When driving to the goal planning winged block performs deep maneuvering as the side, and several thousand kilometers and in height. This makes it invulnerable to any means of air and missile defense.

Thanks to new composite materials winged unit is able to carry out long-term planning almost of plasma. The temperature at the surface reaches 1600-2000 degrees Celsius. But a winged unit securely managed.

As for China, it is about the first successful test hypersonic missiles, able to break through the American missile defense system, became known in 2014. Speed tested PRC missile 10 times the speed of sound.