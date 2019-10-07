India crowned “Miss TRANS Queen” — the most beautiful transgender (photos)
In the Indian capital new Delhi hosted the final of the third in the beauty pageant “Miss TRANS Queen 2019”, which is attended by women transgender.
The winner was Nust RS from Bangalore — profession tattoo artist. As a prize, according to the Hindustani Times, she could have free plastic surgery and beauty treatments. Nust also won the contest for the best gown.
The winner will participate in the international beauty contest among transgender people, which later on will be held in Thailand.
In India, a community of transgender people and sexual minorities was legalized only in 2018. Although many of them still face discrimination, but the country has seen a General increase to tolerance.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter