India made the possibility of first use of nuclear weapons (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Minister of defence of India Rajnath Singh said that new Delhi will consider the possibility of using nuclear weapons based on future circumstances. India hitherto strictly adhered to the policy of “no first use” for existing nuclear weapons Arsenal, but is now the de facto admitted such a possibility, RIA “Novosti”.

“India is firmly adhered to the doctrine of not using nuclear weapons first. What will happen in the future, depends on the circumstances,” wrote Singh on Thursday on Twitter. The defense Minister stressed that “India’s commitment to the status of a responsible nuclear power became a subject of national pride of each inhabitant of the country.”

The statement by Singh came amid the deterioration of relations with Pakistan, caused by the decision of new Delhi from August 5 to abolish the state of Jammu and Kashmir and create in this region, two Union territories (administrative units that have less rights than the state). To this end, the Parliament approved the abolition of the 370-th article of the Constitution, which gives the state special status.

Islamabad, a nuclear-armed, strongly condemned this decision. Sides began to pull troops to the border. India and Pakistan have already fought three times over Kashmir.

According to the news Agency ANI, the armed forces of the Republic in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir is in a state of high alert. This is due to the fact that groups, “supported by Pakistan”, according to the new Delhi, may try to destabilize the situation in the region in the near future.

Napomnim after the Muslim regions of British India formed the separate state of Pakistan in 1949, Jammu and Kashmir the only Indian state where the majority are Muslims. There are active separatists, which new Delhi accuses the Pakistani authorities.