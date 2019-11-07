India paid the first tranche for the Russian s-400 and asked to speed up their delivery (PHOTO)

The Indian side handed over the first of the payments for anti-aircraft missile systems (WRU) s-400. It is reported in a Wednesday newspaper The Economic Times.

“The first batch at 15% per trade at the s-400 was delayed for several months. But now the payment is held, said an informed source. – Russia has assured India that it would adhere to the original delivery schedule. India, however, tries to speed up”.

According to him, new Delhi had paid about 60 billion rupees (more than 845 million dollars).

New Delhi announced its intention to purchase s-400 more in 2015, reports TASS. Contract to supply anti-aircraft missile system s-400 “Triumph” with a value of 5.43 billion U.S. dollars were signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India last year.

It was assumed that the delivery of s-400 will begin in October 2020 and continue till April, 2023.

According to the newspaper’s source, the question of the acceleration of deliveries of Russian air defense missile systems were to be discussed at the meeting of the Minister of defence of India, Rajnath Singh with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday at a meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental Commission on military and military-technical cooperation in Moscow.

Let us add that because of the supply of s-400 and spoil relations between India and the US. The representative of administration of the American President Donald trump said earlier that the decision of India to acquire anti-aircraft missile system s-400 long-range Russia will have serious consequences for the defense ties between Washington and new Delhi. “You can see what happens in a serious dialogue on this subject with our NATO ally Turkey. And equally serious concern is expressed, if India will continue the process of acquiring s-400”, – he said.

Earlier in April, India’s defense Minister Nirmala Sitaraman told the press that India explained Washington its views on the acquisition of s-400 from Moscow and expects that Washington will not impose the sanctions against her. Because of the risk of these sanctions Russia and India had to work out a special mechanism for payments.