India sent to the moon interplanetary station (video)
Monday, 22 July, India successfully launched a mission to the moon. It is called “Chandrayaan-2”. The launch took place at Baikonur, which is located on the island of Sriharikota at 11:13 local time. Project cost in India $ 145 million.
On the moon, sent space station with the Rover. Indian experts intend to plant it at the South pole of the satellite. This part of the moon remains to date poorly understood. And India may become the first in the history of power, which will be able to place it on the station.
For the start of the live stream was watched by hundreds of millions of people in the country. As long as everything goes according to plan. However, the flight will be long and arduous. The carrier rocket has deduced “Chandrayaan-2” into orbit around the Earth. There the plant would be 23 days. Then move to orbit the moon. While the historic landing is scheduled for September 6-7.
As explained in the Indian space research organization, so long a flight to the moon is because the country has no sufficient power rockets. To save fuel, the Indian scientists decided to use the Earth’s gravity to send spacecraft to the moon. This is called gravitational maneuver. It is used to disperse interplanetary stations.
When landing, the operators that control flight, will not be able to directly control this critical process. So planting will take place only if all systems work correctly. Otherwise, the lander will crash on the lunar surface.
For the first time in the history of India’s space mission run by two women. The General management carries out Muthia Vaneeta and Rita Kaadhal is the Director of the mission.
If in September all will happen as planned, India will become fourth country in the world that has managed to land a spacecraft on the moon.
