Indian introduced bagger with powerful motor
Motorcycle received massive front fairing and top equipment.
Americans of Indian Motorcycles has introduced a brand new bagger challenge. The manufacturer notes that the novelty combines comfort for travel at any distance, and the latest technology.
Bike built on a frame of cast aluminum, and in his heart set is specially designed for the model 1769-CC V-twin engine, outstanding 123 HP and 178 Nm of torque. Pair them with a working six-speed transmission.
The device has a inverted fork and adjustable hydraulic rear shock FOX, radial Brembo brakes and Metzeler tires Cruisetec. The list of safety systems includes a dynamic traction control, corner ABS control unit Bosch IMU, working in conjunction with a Smart Lean. The technology provides advanced control of turns and adjusts the torque.
The motorcycle is equipped with a multimedia complex Ride Command with 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and navigation with traffic, led lighting, Mitrovica with electric height adjustment, electronic cruise control, a Keyless entry system starting the engine, an ergonomically designed seat and all-weather plastic bags with a total volume of 68 litres. In addition, the driver can select one of three preset riding modes: standard, sport and rain.