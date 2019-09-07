Indian probe crashed during landing on the moon
September 6, automatic lander Vikram Indian lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has ceased to show signals during landing.
Video footage from the Indian space research organization (ISRO) has placed an account in Facebook SciNews. It is noticeable that the trajectory of the module suddenly went with the expected. Some time later, the head of ISRO Kallasvuo Sivan has announced that during the decline to 2.1 km from the lunar surface, the mission was successful, but then the communication with the module is lost.
Prime Minister Narendra modi present at ISRO, wrote on Twitter that despite the incident, he is proud of the scientists who participated in the program Chandrayaan-2.
The spacecraft was launched into Earth orbit July 22; during 22 days, the device was rotated around the planet.
14 Aug station Chandrayaan-2 has performed a maneuver to leave earth orbit and toward the moon. 2 Sep Vikram the descent module separated from the station, remaining on the lunar orbit.
The final telemetry apparatus:
The final stage of descent from orbit of the moon on its surface lander equipped with a mini-Rover, started today, September 6, at approximately 22:00 Kyiv time. YouTube channel of ISRO led the stream from the Department of mission control at Indian space research organization.
In the case of the success of the mission, India would become the fourth country after USA, USSR and China, which would produce a landing module on the moon.
11 April, the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed while trying to land on the surface of the moon.
VIDEO
Video: SciNews / YouTube