Indiewire named the best films of the decade
The American website Indiewire about the movie announced their version of the list of the 100 best films from 2010. Note that after 2010, the film industry has changed markedly and began to capture a growing field the. We invite you to read the top ten.
1. “Moonlight” dir. Barry Jenkins.
The black boy lives in the ghetto in Miami. He is getting bigger, it is harder to hide being gay.
2. “Stay in my skin”, dir. Jonathan Glazer.
Every night on the highway Edinburgh Glasgow drives a car, picks up male hitchhikers. Driving an alien that took the form of an attractive woman.
3. “True copy”, dir. Abbas Kiarostami.
British writer arrives for a conference in Italy, where he meets a woman. She pretends that her Englishman husband. Soon this game becomes dangerous.
4. “The act of killing”, dir. Joshua Oppenheimer.
The documentary tells of the events of the Indonesian military coup of 1965. Sadists have killed more than a million possible Communists. These murders went unpunished and the perpetrators are still powerful people who can count on the support of corrupt politicians.
5. “Inside llewyn Davis”, dir. the Coen brothers.
Llewyn Davis — a talented but poor Blues musician. He lost his only friend because he killed himself. Interrupted cheap performances in pubs.
6. Corporation “Saints motors”, dir. Leos Carax.
Amazing creature moves from life to life. Takes the form of men, women, the young, the old man dying. He may be poor or rich fabulous, cheat or decent family man.
7. “Carol”, dir. Todd Haynes.
Young Teresa meets luxury adult woman Carol. They were together in the atmosphere of Christmas Nyo York.
8. “Master”, dir. Paul Thomas Anderson.
Discharged sailor can not find himself in modern America. He meets a charismatic founder of a religious cult.
9. “Mad Max: fury Road”, dir. George Miller.
In the world of the future belongs to those who have the water. Warrior mad Max wandering the deserts, unwilling to obey the water oligarchs.
10. “Lady bird”, dir. Greta Gerwig.
Cristina learns in high school and wants to go to new York University. She does everything to be special — dying her hair a weird red color that comes up with the name Lady bird and asks her to call.
American actress Greta Gerwig debuted in directing with the film “Lady bird” or “Lady Bird” 2017. Her 2nd film will be released on 25 December this year. The painting “Little women” — adapted from the classic novel by Louisa may Alcott. Starring Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, saoirse Ronan and Timothy Salame.