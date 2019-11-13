Indiscreet Mary Ann and family quarrel of birds: the winners of the most funny picture…
The winners of the competition for the most funny photos of wild nature Wildlife Photography Awards Comedy 2019. The jury’s main award went to a picture that was done in Botswana photographer Sarah Skinner. It’s called “Capture life…” and depicts a playful little cub who is trying to grab the front paws with claws adult marching ahead of a lion for his manhood.
According to Skinner, fortunately, as for the lion, and the lion, the kid missed. And the king of beasts, having noticed nothing, continued his March, keeping intact all parts of the body.
The photo was also the winner in the category of “Creating land”.
Sarah will have the opportunity during the week free to relax in Kenya. And to make it more interesting shots.
The audience award went to portrait of a surprised sea otter ñ the Kalan authorship of Harry Walker. He called: “Oh my God!”.
In the nomination “Creation in the air” won the photo is titled “Family quarrel”, which depicts emotionally exploring relationships birds bee-eaters.
Award “a Stunning online portfolio” was awarded a series of four images of the work of Elaine Kruer “First comes love… then comes marriage”. It depicts four scenes from the love life of squirrels: the first bouquet, the first kiss, the first dance and wedding.
On established in 2014 the competition, which aims to draw attention to the need to preserve the environment, it sent more than 4000 photographs from 68 countries. Were selected 40 finalists.
Here are some pictures that also were among the best this year.
