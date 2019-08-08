Individual “approach”: the violent dispersal of rallies in Russia showed the mark of a caricature
The network has been published the caricature on the grounds of the dispersal of the rally for free elections in Moscow (Russia), it shows security forces beating people regardless of beliefs.
A cartoon posted by the famous artist Sergei Yolkin in Facebook.
So, the picture shows Russian police officers, who smile and beat with batons activist with banner “I”, with a wicked grin, who against, and with indifferent facial expression beat the activist says “I do not care”.
So the artist made fun of not only the police regime in Russia and the harsh suppression of any civil position, but also the heterogeneity and the inability to agree within the Russian opposition, which the protesters are experiencing even greater difficulties in confrontation mode.
The author also sent me a link to an article which stated that the rally in Moscow were detained nearly a hundred of minor children.