Indonesia for 15 years, have lost an area the size of Jakarta
The land area of Indonesia over the past 15 years have declined by more than 29.2 thousand hectares, reports TASS, citing local media. This occurred due to subsidence of the soil and rising sea levels. Lost land comparable in size to the capital – Jakarta.
The soil in the Jakarta sags 10-25 inches per year. Now about 40% of the area of the metropolis located below sea level. On the island of Java, where the capital, according to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and fisheries, formed a most dangerous situation. This island is home to more than half of Indonesia’s population.
According to experts, strong erosion-prone coastal area in the North of Java. This is not only due to waves, tides, winds, but also due to economic activities: local people destroy the plantation, thus causing subsidence of the soil, according to the study.
Experts do not exclude that by 2030 Jakarta is completely under water.
Earlier it was reported that the government of Indonesia decided to move the capital to another island. Among the options considered the island of Borneo. Officials estimate it may take up to 10 years.