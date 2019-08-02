Indonesian will be 800 km backwards, protesting against deforestation
43-year-old Copper Bastogne overcomes a long way from the island of Java to Jakarta in the hope to appeal to the President with the request about saving the forests from the barbarous deforestation.
Copper Bastogne, the father of four children from the village of Dono in the province of East Java is extremely concerned about the preservation of the forests of his native land. That’s why he went such a long way, a quarter of which have already overcome.
Why Bastogne is back clear only to him. He explains that it is a symbol, not to look back. And Copper Bastogne his March single pays tribute to the struggle of his country for independence.
Because he plans to arrive in the country’s capital of Jakarta August 17 – independence Day of Indonesia. In the end the way he wants to appeal to the President of the country Joko Widodo asking that the head of state helped to save the forest near the village of Dono. Indonesian will ask the President of the sprout of a tree to be planted in the forest on mount wills, located about 20 kilometers from his native village of Copper Bastogne.
He goes backwards in a headdress made of plastic pipes which are attached to the rear view mirror: it helps Bastogne to see the road.
The man stops for the night in the mosques, police stations or houses of strangers and thanked the good people for shelter and warmth. Ago he hopes to return with the assurance that forest in his native Java, the last stop savagely cut down.
By the way, Java is the most developed and populated island of the country, where more than half of the 265 million people of Indonesia.