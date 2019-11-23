Infected 40 people in 16 States: FDA extends review of dangerous salad
At least 40 people in 16 States have been infected, and some was diagnosed with kidney failure, says Fox Business.
The US centers for control and prevention of diseases have expanded the recall of salads amid the outbreak of E. coli. The Agency reports that the recalled Romaine lettuce was harvested in Salinas, California.
While the recall involves products that are sold under different trademarks, the CDC reports that contaminated food is the date “Use before” starting from October 29, 2019 until November 1, 2019. And the products have the institution number “EST. 18502B”.
A list of the recalled salads can be found in the table on the link.
The CDC reports that infected lettuce was injured 40 people in 16 States. There were 28 hospitalizations, and 5 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.
Of the fatal cases have been reported.
Previously, the company Missa Bay, LLC start opinion about 272 97 pounds (44 kg) lettuce products because they may be contaminated with E. coli E. coli.
The CDC said it is continuing an investigation to determine the source of infection, and warns people in case of illness contact the local health Department”.