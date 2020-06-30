Infected with dangerous parasites in 30 States, recalled packaged salad
According to the CDC, a company specializing in the production of packaged salads Fresh Express voluntarily recalled several of its products due to possible contamination with cyclospora — microscopic parasite that causes intestinal diseases, says Fox Business.
22 June it became known that more than 200 people from the States of the Midwest, such as Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, contracted cyclospora and became ill, according to the FDA. This led to a recall of the salad kits Fresh Express, a product code that begins with the letter Z. Revoked was also salad sets, containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots with product code Z178 or lesser number.
Representatives from Fresh Express said it has notified customers about the recall and instructed them to dispense the purchased product, says a press release. Refunds can be obtained by calling the response Center Fresh Express consumer toll-free number (800) 242-5472.
Fresh Express products are sold in selected retail stores from 6 to 26 June in these States: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, new Jersey, new York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia, and DC.
The opinion also applies to salad kits Fresh Express production for other brands: Little Salad Bar from Aldi and the same name brand salad dressing Hy-Vee. Well known brands include Giant Eagle, Marketside, Signature Farms and Wholesome Pantry. Full list of products with digital codes of the parties at this link.
Recalled products Fresh Express
- Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14 oz
- Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3-Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz
- Fresh Express Asian Chopped Kit 12 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon & Bleu 10.9 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped BBQ Ranch Kit 11.3 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Kit 11.4 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Pomegranate Kit 10.3 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Poppyseed Kit 11.7 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Southwest Kit 5 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Sunflower Crisp Kit 11.1 oz
- Fresh Express Chopped Thai Kit ‘N’ Cashews 11.7 oz
- Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz
- Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden 9 oz
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Chopped Asian 6.25 oz
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Mediterranean 12 oz
- Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Creative Classics Turkey & Bacon Chef 5.75 oz
- Fresh Express Green & Crisp / Verde y Crujiente 11 oz
- Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 12 oz
- Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 24 oz
- Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 3 lbs
- Fresh Express Iceberg Garden / Lechuga Repollo 12 oz
- Fresh Express Italian 9 oz
- Fresh Express Lettuce Trio / Lechuga Trío 9 oz
- Fresh Express Premium Romaine / Lechuga Romana Especial 9 oz
- Fresh Express Premium Salad Kit, Asian Slaw Avocado 9.7 oz
- Fresh Express Premium Salad Slaw Smoked BBQ Sriracha Kit 11.1 oz
- Fresh Express Iceberg SHREDS 14 oz
- Fresh Express SHREDS 8 oz
- Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11 oz
- Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7 oz
Recalled products Giant Eagle
- Giant Eagle American (Family Size) 24 oz
- Giant Eagle Asian Style Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz
- Giant Eagle Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit 11.3 oz
- Giant Eagle Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit 11.4 oz
- Giant Eagle Chopped Mediterranean Salad Kit 9.9 oz
- Giant Eagle Southwest Style Chopped Salad Kit 11.5 oz
- Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp Salad Kit 11.1 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Coleslaw 16 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh American Blend 11 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Garden Salad Blend 12 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Italian Blend 9 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Fresh Romaine Garden Salad Blend 12 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s getting Fresher Fresh Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8 oz
- Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher Veggie Lovers 11 oz
- Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz
Recalled products Hy-Vee
- Hy-Vee American Salad Mix 12 oz
- Hy-Vee Chopped Asian Salad Kit 13.7 oz
- Hy-Vee Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz
- Hy-Vee Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Salad Kit 11.4 oz
- Hy-Vee Chopped Southwest Salad Kit 13.4 oz
- Hy-Vee Chopped Sunflower Crunch Salad Kit 13.2 oz
- Hy-Vee Cole Slaw Mix 16 oz
- Hy-Vee Garden Salad 12 oz
- Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Salad Mix 12 oz
- Hy-Vee Italian Salad Mix 10 oz
- Hy-Vee Romaine Salad Mix 12 oz
- Hy-Vee Shredded Lettuce 8 oz
- Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad Mix 12 oz
Recalled products Little Salad Bar
- Little Salad Bar Chopped Asian Salad Kit 12 oz
- Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2 oz
- Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14 oz
- Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12 oz
- Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz
- Little Sunflower Salad Bar Chopped Salad Kit 11.1 oz
Recalled products Marketside
- Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6 oz
- Marketside Asian Chopped Salad Kit 13.7 oz
- Marketside Salad Kit Chopped Avocado Ranch 9.5 oz
- Marketside Salad Kit Chopped Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 3.8 oz
- Marketside Salad Kit Chopped Kale Cranberry Pecan
- Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 13.4 oz
- Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Sunflower Crunch 13.8 oz
- Marketside Salad Kit Chopped Sunflower Crunch Bacon 22.1 oz
- Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12 oz
- Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24 oz
- Marketside Crisp Greens 12 oz
- Marketside Kale Slaw 12 oz
- Marketside Premium Romaine Salad, 18 oz
- Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9 oz
- Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16 oz
- Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8 oz
- Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 14 oz
Recalled products Signature Farms
- Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14 oz
- Signature Farms Garden Salad 12 oz
- Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8 oz
- Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11 oz
- Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9 oz
Recalled products Wholesome Pantry
- Wholesome Pantry Organic Chopped Sesame Asian Salad Kit 10.9 oz
- Wholesome Pantry Organic Sesame Asian Salad Kit 13 oz
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11022
[name] => bacteria
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bakterii
)
bacteria
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 20461
[name] => review of products
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => otzyv-produkcii
)
product recall
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26275
[name] => salad
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => salat
)
салатFacebookVkontakte
bookmark