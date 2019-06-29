Infertility in women may develop due to poor liver
The condition of the liver can affect conception, and the development of cancer in women. Figured it out by scientists from the University of Milan, informs a portal “Magicforum”.
According to experts, infertility can provoke poor functioning of the liver, caused by malnutrition. The researchers came to this conclusion after an experiment on mice. Rodents fed on feeds with different nutrient content. The scientists recorded the amount of estrogen, which accumulate in the liver. It was found that when the protein deficiency the synthesis of estrogen by the liver dropped sharply, leading to disruption of reproductive function.
In addition, the researchers found that when congestion of the liver, which caused by dyes and artificial additives, preservatives, TRANS fats, alcohol, the cleaning process of the body slows significantly. Then it begins to accumulate excess estrogen. Moreover, the body increases the concentration of toxic forms of the hormone estrone and estradiol, which lead to the development of cancer of the breast and uterus.
The researchers recommend women to drink more pure water, eat vegetables, stop Smoking and alcohol and not to forget the constant motion.
Previously, scientists at Harvard University found that men who eat a lot of chips, pizza and other processed products, there are negative changes in reproductive function. According to the researchers, men who abuse so-called junk foods, reduces the number and viability of sperm.