Infiniti celebrates its thirtieth anniversary
This year’s premium brand Infiniti is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary.
In the framework of the celebrations of the premium division of Nissan has developed a range of models Edition 30, which will present next week at the Competition of elegance at pebble beach.
The collection includes cars Infiniti Q50 and Q60 and QX50 crossover, the QX60 and QX80. They will receive a special registration and driver’s assistants, which is usually included in optional package ProAssist.
These include intelligent cruise control and the system of the circular review. Sale Infiniti Edition 30 will start this fall, price not yet announced.
Nissan established the Infiniti brand to conquer the North American market in 1989. Currently, the company operates in more than 50 countries around the world, but next year she will completely turn your business in Western Europe.